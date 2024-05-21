Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NovoCure by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Insider Activity

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile



NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

