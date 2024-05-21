Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,177 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,272. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

