Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,158 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 2,318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kohl’s by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

