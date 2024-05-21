Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,381 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,381 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bread Financial by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bread Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its position in Bread Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

BFH opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $42.40.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.