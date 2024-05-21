Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 828 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Nathan’s Famous worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 271,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,157,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 32.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth $107,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $281.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

