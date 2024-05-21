Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $5.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.61 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 7,734,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

