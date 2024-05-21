SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $206.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

SAP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.57.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in SAP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

