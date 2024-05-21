Schneider National, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Schneider National by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 903,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

