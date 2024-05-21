Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,804,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 194.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

