Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 36,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,456,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 621,233 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 37.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

