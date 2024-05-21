Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to Strong-Buy

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

APH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.45.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $133.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,250,181,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6,323.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 978,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,962,000 after buying an additional 962,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

