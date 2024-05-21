Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 483,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

