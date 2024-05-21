Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.