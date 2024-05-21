Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in STERIS by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STE opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

