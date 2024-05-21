Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,248,000 after acquiring an additional 115,133 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,126,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after acquiring an additional 95,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 234,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

