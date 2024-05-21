Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

