Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LVS opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

