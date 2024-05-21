Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 75,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

