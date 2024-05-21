Semafo (TSE:SMF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares.
Semafo Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07.
Semafo Company Profile
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Semafo
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.