Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Bank of America

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ SGML opened at $17.73 on Monday. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -136.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 54.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

