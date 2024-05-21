Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SLN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

SLN opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.11% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

