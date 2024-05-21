Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

