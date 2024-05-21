Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of SNN opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

