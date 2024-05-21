Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Snap-on worth $25,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $279.33 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $247.68 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

