SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.24. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 671,250 shares traded.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.57.

Insider Transactions at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 89,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total value of C$4,991,646.57. In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 16,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total value of C$896,911.31. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 89,814 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total value of C$4,991,646.57. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,815 shares of company stock worth $1,568,627. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

