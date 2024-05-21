Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

