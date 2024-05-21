Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $90.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after purchasing an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 270,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $129.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

