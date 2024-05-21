Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.23

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.23 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 194.80 ($2.48). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.40), with a volume of 1,163,516 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.19) to GBX 199 ($2.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,283.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.23.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24), for a total value of £47,324.64 ($60,148.25). Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

