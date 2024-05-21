Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Spok has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Spok has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

SPOK stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.27. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $90,396.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

