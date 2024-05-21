STAAR Surgical (STAA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) recently:

5/8/2024 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – STAAR Surgical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/8/2024 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/4/2024 – STAAR Surgical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/1/2024 – STAAR Surgical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 138.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 722,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,550,000 after acquiring an additional 179,135 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 46,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 121.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 90,896 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.