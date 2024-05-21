Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.83

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.83 and traded as high as C$83.00. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$82.94, with a volume of 102,707 shares changing hands.

SJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7666906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$398,350.00. In related news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Also, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

