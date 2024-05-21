StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

See Also

