StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.64. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

