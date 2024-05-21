StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of GROW opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.30.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
