StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

