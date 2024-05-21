StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

