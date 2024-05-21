StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.