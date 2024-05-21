StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

WWR stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

