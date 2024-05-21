SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) versus Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Head to Head Contrast

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) and SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mister Car Wash and SunCar Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mister Car Wash 1 1 7 0 2.67 SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus target price of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 35.35%. Given Mister Car Wash’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mister Car Wash is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.0% of Mister Car Wash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mister Car Wash has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mister Car Wash and SunCar Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mister Car Wash 8.04% 9.38% 2.94% SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mister Car Wash and SunCar Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mister Car Wash $927.07 million 2.43 $80.13 million $0.23 30.72 SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 2.05 -$26.91 million N/A N/A

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group.

Summary

Mister Car Wash beats SunCar Technology Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

