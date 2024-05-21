Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $954.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $903.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $913.12 and its 200 day moving average is $633.06. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $158.26 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.