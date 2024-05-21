Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.76. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 41,411 shares.
Superior Industries International Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.46.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.10 million.
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
