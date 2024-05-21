Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.76. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 41,411 shares.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.46.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

