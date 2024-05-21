Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sysco worth $44,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

