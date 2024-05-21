Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,843,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $153.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $796.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

