Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4,448.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after purchasing an additional 370,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 286,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

