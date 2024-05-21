TD Securities Raises Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $16.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

LSPD opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 170,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 115,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,669,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.