Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $9.03. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 277,644 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TEO

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $820.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,657,000.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.