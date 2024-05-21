Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $9.03. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 277,644 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TEO
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $820.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,657,000.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.