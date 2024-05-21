Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $407.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.88. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

View Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.