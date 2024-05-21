Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. UBS Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIC opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

