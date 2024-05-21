Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

TEVA opened at $16.81 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,861 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,902,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

