Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $542.26

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $542.26 and traded as high as $618.55. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $617.10, with a volume of 35,639 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $581.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.26. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 393,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 511 shares of company stock worth $279,322. 20.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

