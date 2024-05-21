Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Textron by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $97.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

